TDP leaders continue protests to express solidarity with Naidu in Visakhapatnam

September 15, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Minister and MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who had announced his plan to visit the Skill Development Centre, located at the Government Polytechnic at Kancharapalem, was placed under house arrest, on Friday morning.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Panchakarla Sandeep was arrested by the police, when he was moving near the GITAM Deemed to be University on Friday.

Meanwhile, the TDP Minority Cell staged a protest with placards on the caption “Babu tho Nenu” (I am with you Babu) at the party office here on Friday. Muslim leaders of the party raised slogans demanding immediate release of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu from the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

They protesters also raised slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao and former MLA Gandi Babji joined the protest. The Muslim leaders and party workers offered prayers for the early release of Mr. Naidu.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the plan of Mr. Jagan was to suppress the Opposition leaders, and those opposing the policies of the government, by foisting cases against them. He said that Mr. Naidu had given top priority for the welfare of Muslims during his tenure.. He alleged that Salim, who had questioned the government, was subjected to harassment, and ultimately forced to take the extreme step. He called upon all sections of the people in the State to react to the arrest of Mr. Naidu.

TDP State general secretary Nazeer said that Muslims all over the State have prayed for the early release of Mr. Naidu from the jail. Describing 2014-19 as the golden period for Muslims, he said that the former Chief Minister had accorded top priority to Muslims. Several welfare schemes were implemented and Masjids were developed. Muslims would play a key role in making Mr. Naidu as Chief Minister in the 2024 elections, he said.

Former MLA Gandi Babji alleged that the YSRCP government has plunged the State into debt.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliament district vice president Rafi alleged that the police were behaving like YSRCP workers.