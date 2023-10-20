ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leaders continue protest against Naidu’s arrest in Visakhapatnam

October 20, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP activists staging a protest against the arrest of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a protest against the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at Jagadamba Junction here on Friday. Led by former MLA Gandi Babji, the TDP leaders and supporters staged a protest at Jagadamba Junction.

Mahila wing members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) offering prayers to Goddess Durga for the release of TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu near party office in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Raising slogans against the government, the members also released black balloons criticising the State Government’s alleged negligence towards the health of Mr. Naidu. Meanwhile, Mahila wing members of the TDP led by district Mahila wing president S Anantha Lakshmi offered prayers to Goddess Durga for the release of Mr. Naidu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US