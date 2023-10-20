TDP leaders continue protest against Naidu’s arrest in Visakhapatnam

October 20, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a protest against the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at Jagadamba Junction here on Friday. Led by former MLA Gandi Babji, the TDP leaders and supporters staged a protest at Jagadamba Junction.

Raising slogans against the government, the members also released black balloons criticising the State Government’s alleged negligence towards the health of Mr. Naidu. Meanwhile, Mahila wing members of the TDP led by district Mahila wing president S Anantha Lakshmi offered prayers to Goddess Durga for the release of Mr. Naidu.

