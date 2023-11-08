TDP leaders condemn alleged manhandling of soldier at Parawada in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

November 08, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A day after an Indian Army soldier Syed Aleemullah was allegedly manhandled by the Parawada police during an Disha app awareness programme in Anakapalli district, members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday criticised the district police as well as the State Government.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh strongly condemned the incident and criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that violence against women was continuing and the Disha Act lacks proper direction. He alleged that the government’s Disha app, ostensibly introduced for women’s safety, is being forcefully downloaded on men’s mobile phones. Mr. Lokesh alleged that the YSRCp government failed to provide security even for a soldier who risks his life to protect the country when he returned home in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP Mahila wing president and former MLA V. Anitha also took to social media to express support to Mr. Aleemullah.

TDP leader Bandaru Appalanaidu said that police who are supposed to protect people are attacking them. Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Wednesday, Mr. Appalanaidu questioned why were the police forcing men to download the Disha app. He said that after downloading ‘Disha app’, the app has been seeking access of camera and microphone. What is the need to seek access of camera and microphone, he questioned.

Speaking to local media, Mr. Syed Aleemullah, a soldier working with Indian Army at Jammu & Kashmir, and a native of Regupalem, said that when he was waiting for his bus stop at Parawada weekly shandy on Tuesday. He was approached by a group of police personnel including a woman constable, who suggested him to download Disha app. After he downloaded the app, the police have asked him the One Time Password (OTP) which he received while downloading and noted it down.

Mr Aleemullah said that since OTP is a matter of confidential data, he had expressed concerns about a possible cyber fraud and asked the constables to show their identity cards.

“Refusing to show the ID cards, the police personnel questioned what was the need to show them. Then, I showed them my service card and asked them to do the same. The police harshly responded saying ‘come to police station, we will show you,” he stated.

The soldier also said that the police have manhandled him by grabbing his collar, pulling him down and kicking him.

He also said that he is very upset with the police behaviour towards him, even after coming to know that he was a soldier. “I feel the higher officials should teach them discipline first,” he said. The Anakapalli police said that Mr. Aleemullah had abused them when asked to download the application.

Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna placed the four police personnel involved in the incident in Vacancy Reserve (V.R) and ordered an inquiry.