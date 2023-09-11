TDP leaders call on Governor, submit memorandum condemning ‘illegal and arbitrary arrest’ of Naidu

September 11, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders finally met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Monday after their scheduled meeting on Saturday and Sunday was cancelled due to various reasons.

The leaders, led by TDP State president K. Atchannaidu, submitted a memorandum to the Governor, condemning the “illegal and arbitrary arrest” of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by the police, at the Port Guest House here on Monday,

The team included MLA and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLCs Duvvarapu Rama Rao and Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, former MLA Gandi Babji and TDP leader Korada Rajababu.

After meeting Mr. Nazeer, Mr. Atchannaidu told mediapersons that the Governor had responded positively, and “expressed surprise at the arrest of Mr. Naidu without his [Governor’s] knowledge”.

Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was “determined to arrest” Mr. Naidu. He said that media surveys had predicted that an alliance between the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the TDP would ensure their victory in the 2024 election. He charged that the YSRCP government was indulging in “vindictive measures” as it was jealous of the growing response to the ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Mr. Atchannaidu said that the TDP had undergone many political crises in the past, and it would rise again. The party would transform its difficulties into opportunities. He said that the Skill Development project was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. The TDP government had given the project in Andhra Pradesh to the same consultants – Siemens. The project was implemented under the aegis of Prema Chandra Reddy, who had gone to Gujarat, studied the project, and suggested its implementation in Andhra Pradesh.

Refuting the allegations that Mr. Naidu was “adept at managing the judiciary”, Mr. Atchannaidu said that the TDP had faith in the judiciary.

He wanted to know from the DGP whether the Opposition had the right to protest or not. He alleged that the present situation was reminiscent of the Emergency. He appealed to the public to support Mr. Naidu and the TDP in its struggle for justice.

Meanwhile, a JSP delegation also met the Governor and brought to his notice the alleged violations and irregularities being committed by the YSRCP government and its leaders. They raised issues pertaining to alleged destruction of the environment in Visakhapatnam city, Andhra University, land grabbing and detention of Opposition leaders during the past three days. They also noted that JSP president Pawan Kalyan was detained on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border by the police.

JSP leaders PVSN Raju and Peethala Murthy Yadav were among those who met the Governor.