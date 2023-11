November 07, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

TDP leaders, including former ministers Kaluva Srinivasulu, Palle Raghunatha Reddy and P. Pulla Rao, were arrested by the Sri Satya Sai district police on Monday. Mr. Pulla Rao alleged that the TDP leaders traveling in their cars were taken into custody at Madakasira and the party cadre were not allowed to move out. He claimed that the arrest was a result of the party’s call to the cadre to protest against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Puttaparthi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.