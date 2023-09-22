TDP leaders, activists stage protests at various places in Visakhapatnam against Naidu’s arrest

September 22, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists staged protests at different places in the city on Friday denouncing the arrest of party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and alleged ‘murder of democracy by the ruling party’.

In a novel protest, party activists led by TDP State secretary Lodagala Krishna staged a protest on the beach. Mr. Krishna and Mr. Thammineni Mohan buried themselves in sand up to their chests as some other party activists stood around them with a banner and placards on the captions “Constitution is being buried by the psycho gang”, “We are with Babu” and “Psycho should be sent to hospital”. They raised slogans denouncing the arrest of Mr. Naidu.

TDP cadres, led by the party’s Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, and presidents and general secretaries of the party’s affiliated organisations, staged a protest at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC.

Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP government was murdering democracy with its ‘autocratic rule.’ The government was suppressing even peaceful protests by the useful of police force. He appealed to the civil society to condemn the arrest of Mr. Naidu. He said that the protests would be continued till Mr. Naidu was released. He exuded confidence that Mr. Naidu would come out clean in the Skill Development case.

TDP Visakhapatnam South Constituency in charge Gandi Babji, party general secretary Md. Nazeer, leaders of affiliated organisations Sarvasiddhi Anantalakshmi, B. Govind, Kota Naresh, Urukuti David, M. Kumara Swamy, Vasupalli Satya, M. Penti Raju, Nagothi Shivaji, Abdul China Rehaman, Abdul Aneef, Zafrullah, Podugu Kumar, Boya Ramadevi and Janardhan were among those who participated.

Protests were held by the party’s Legal Cell outside the District Court and the TDP office at Ramnagar.