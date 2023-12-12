TDP leader Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuvagalam’ padayatra enters Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh

December 12, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuvagalam’ padayatra entered Payakaraopeta constituency in Anakapalli district on Monday. This was the 219th day of the padayatra.

Senior TDP leaders from North Andhra, including former Ministers Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Kala Venkat Rao, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and V. Anitha, gave a rousing reception to Mr. Lokesh. He was greeted with a huge garland made of ‘Araku Coffee’, followed by folk dances and firecrackers.

On the first day of padayatra in the Anakapalli district, he interacted with people from several colonies like Indira Nagar, Venkatanagaram and P.L. Puram.

Locals from Indira Nagar complained to Mr. Lokesh that the authorities have failed to construct a flyover across the railway track. They stated that they are forced to cross the railway track for their everyday needs. Some locals gave a representation to Mr. Lokesh over the poor condition of the Payakaraopeta main road. Residents of Venkatanagaram informed Mr. Lokesh that due to the effluents being released from several industries at Payakaraopeta, Nakkapalli and Atchutapuram, their health was deteriorating. They also informed that owners some of the industries were trying to lay pipelines into the sea to release the wastes. Responding to them, Mr. Lokesh said that after coming to power, the TDP would ensure wastes were treated before their release and would also take steps to tackle pollution.

A meeting was organised with the unemployed youth at PL Puram. The youth complained that despite giving lands to several industries, they did not get jobs.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that due to negligence of the government, several industries/companies were leaving the State. He said that after TDP-JSP alliance comes into power, they would definitely bring in investments to the State and assured that there would be no need for the youth to leave Andhra Pradesh in search of jobs.

