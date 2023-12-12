HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP leader Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuvagalam’ padayatra enters Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh

Locals complain of poor infrastructure and pollution from industries; Lokesh promises to bring investments and jobs if TDP-JSP alliance comes to power

December 12, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Weavers welcoming TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh with a ‘Charaka’ at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on Monday.

Weavers welcoming TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh with a ‘Charaka’ at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuvagalam’ padayatra entered Payakaraopeta constituency in Anakapalli district on Monday. This was the 219th day of the padayatra.

Senior TDP leaders from North Andhra, including former Ministers Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Kala Venkat Rao, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and V. Anitha, gave a rousing reception to Mr. Lokesh. He was greeted with a huge garland made of ‘Araku Coffee’, followed by folk dances and firecrackers.

On the first day of padayatra in the Anakapalli district, he interacted with people from several colonies like Indira Nagar, Venkatanagaram and P.L. Puram.

Locals from Indira Nagar complained to Mr. Lokesh that the authorities have failed to construct a flyover across the railway track. They stated that they are forced to cross the railway track for their everyday needs. Some locals gave a representation to Mr. Lokesh over the poor condition of the Payakaraopeta main road. Residents of Venkatanagaram informed Mr. Lokesh that due to the effluents being released from several industries at Payakaraopeta, Nakkapalli and Atchutapuram, their health was deteriorating. They also informed that owners some of the industries were trying to lay pipelines into the sea to release the wastes. Responding to them, Mr. Lokesh said that after coming to power, the TDP would ensure wastes were treated before their release and would also take steps to tackle pollution.

A meeting was organised with the unemployed youth at PL Puram. The youth complained that despite giving lands to several industries, they did not get jobs.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that due to negligence of the government, several industries/companies were leaving the State. He said that after TDP-JSP alliance comes into power, they would definitely bring in investments to the State and assured that there would be no need for the youth to leave Andhra Pradesh in search of jobs.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.