TDP leader demands removal of AU Vice-Chancellor

September 06, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has ‘turned the university into a YSRCP office’, alleges Palla Srinivasa Rao

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has demanded that the State government recall Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and the latter’s term must not be extended. The TDP leader alleged that the V-C had made Andhra University a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office by organising birthday celebrations of the ruling party leaders and their family members.

Speaking in a roundtable on ‘Save Andhra University’ organised by the members of the AU SC,ST, BC, Minority Alumni Association on September 6 (Wednesday), Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the ratings of the Andhra University had fallen in various surveys and blamed it on the ‘negligence of the management’.

“No effective measures have been taken by the Vice-Chancellor of late to improve the academic standard of the university,” he alleged.

Describing Mr. Prasad Reddy as a political appointee, the TDP leader alleged that the Vice-Chancellor had maligned the post. He demanded a detailed enquiry over the alleged misuse of the university funds and allotment of vacant posts.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee Member T. Shiva Shankar, TDP Mahila wing district president S. Anantha Lakshmi, CPI city secretary M. Pydiraju and several others expressed their opinions.

Some leaders condemned the ‘destruction’ of the greenery on the university campus. They alleged that the tenure of university Registrar V. Krishnamohan was being extended in violation of norms.

