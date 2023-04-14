TDP leader condemns Revenue Department’s action on GITAM lands in Visakhapatnam

April 14, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has condemned the Revenue Department’s move to take back four acres of land from the GITAM Deemed to be University, by deploying a large number of police personnel early in the morning, without any notice. He said that police and revenue officials have created panic among the students who were in examination mode.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking up such moves just to divert attention of people from NIA statements, which revealed that there is no political conspiracy behind the knife attack on him in 2018. Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that the case pertaining to GITAM lands is still at the courts, but Mr. Jagan deliberately wants to target the TDP leaders.

Bheemunipatnam TDP in-charge Korada Raja Babu was present.

ADVERTISEMENT