ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leader condemns Revenue Department’s action on GITAM lands in Visakhapatnam

April 14, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has condemned the Revenue Department’s move to take back four acres of land from the GITAM Deemed to be University, by deploying a large number of police personnel early in the morning, without any notice. He said that police and revenue officials have created panic among the students who were in examination mode.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking up such moves just to divert attention of people from NIA statements, which revealed that there is no political conspiracy behind the knife attack on him in 2018. Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that the case pertaining to GITAM lands is still at the courts, but Mr. Jagan deliberately wants to target the TDP leaders.

Bheemunipatnam TDP in-charge Korada Raja Babu was present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US