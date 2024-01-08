TDP leader challenges YSRCP leaders to prove the claim of implementation of 98% promises under ‘Navaratnalu’

January 08, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA and TDP south constituency in-charge Gandi Babji has alleged that all sections of the people are in distress due to the failure of the YSRCP government to deliver its promises. He rubbished the claims of YSRCP that over 98% of the promises under “Navaratnalu’ were implemented.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Babji alleged that even eligible persons were being denied the benefits of welfare schemes by bringing in new rules to bring down the spending on welfare schemes. He challenged any of the YSRCP leaders to accompany him to Visakhapatnam south constituency to enable him to prove his point.

He alleged that pensions for physically challenged persons was restricted to a maximum of one person in each family with the second person being denied the benefit, even if he/she was physically challenged. Anganwadi workers, who were being paid meagre salaries, were being denied the benefit of welfare schemes. Similarly, when a man and his wife were both employed, they were being denied welfare schemes, though their joint income could be less than that fixed for availing of the benefits.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to provide 2.5 lakh jobs, during his padayatra before the last elections. All that he could do was appoint ‘volunteers’ and ‘sachivalayam’ staff, who were being paid meagre salaries. The volunteers and sachivalayam staff were a frustrated lot. The YSRCP government had withdrawn ‘Anna Canteens’, ‘Sankranthi kanuka’ and ‘Ramzan Tohfa’ and the TIDCO houses, constructed during the TDP regime, were being given a fresh coat of paint to hand them over to the beneficiaries before elections.

He alleged that the YSRCP government was in a hurry to implement the free bus facility for women as the TDP has announced its decision to do it, if voted to power in 2024. Mr. Babji called upon the people not to believe in the ‘false promises’ of the YSRCP, and appealed to them to bring back the TDP rule in the State.

