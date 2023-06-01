TDP leader accuses YSRCP leaders of grabbing lands belonging to SCs at Bayyavaram

June 01, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

TDP leader Buddha Venkanna has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders have grabbed land belonging to SCs and developed a housing layout in 600 acres at Bayyavaram in Anakapalli district.

“The TDP has the evidence to prove the charges,” Mr. Venkanna told the media here on June 1 (Thursday) and cautioned the people against buying land in the area.

He said that the TDP would welcome it if the YSRCP government distributed the land to the weaker sections. He also demanded that the land in Daspalla, Radiant, Hayagriva and NCC layouts be distributed to the poor.

Referring to the comments made by Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Venkanna said that Mr. Thammineni would be ‘shown his place after the next elections’.

Referring to the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, Mr. Venkanna said that the YSRCP had resorted to mudslinging against the TDP over the issue ahead of the 2019 elections, adding that the success of Yuva Galam padayatra of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh was making the YSRCP leaders jittery.

Describing himself as a ‘loyalist of Mr. Naidu’, he said that it was his desire to contest from Vijayawada West constituency in 2024. He quickly added that he was ready to contest from any constituency if the party leadership ordered him to do so.