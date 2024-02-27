TDP, JSP wade into face-off between India star Hanuma Vihari and Andhra Cricket Association

February 27, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The ongoing spat between India cricketer Hanuma Vihari and the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has taken a political turn, with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) taking up cudgels against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

On February 26 (Monday), Vihari had dropped a bombshell by announcing that he would never play for the Andhra Pradesh cricket team again after reportedly being humiliated by the management and being forced to relinquish captaincy of the team.

Later, a junior cricketer — the son of a YSRCP corporator from Tirupati — came forward on Instagram, identifying himself as the player who had a run-in with Vihari during a recent Ranji Trophy match. In his statement, the player said Vihari had used vulgar language against him in public, and added that Vihari could “continue playing his sympathy however he wants”.

Speculation soon arose that there was political pressure on ACA officials to oust Vihari from the captaincy, with many people on social media criticising the ACA for not handling the situation in a manner befitting the stature of a player like Vihari.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and many leaders from the opposition came down heavily against the ACA, with the TDP even starting a handle on X in support of Vihari, called #WeStandwithVihari.

While the opposition parties blamed the entry of YSRCP leaders into the ACA for the situation, Mr. Lokesh said that they would give Vihari a red-carpet welcome back into the A.P. team once their alliance forms the government. “I am appalled at the bitter exit of celebrated cricketer Hanuma Vihari from Andhra Cricket due to the ruling party’s political interference. I invite Vihari to come back to play for Andhra in two months’ time. We’ll roll out the red carpet for him and the team, and provide every support needed to win the Ranji Trophy the next time around,” Mr. Lokesh said on X.

“It’s a shame that even the ACA has succumbed to YSRCP’s vindictive politics. Hanuma, stay strong — your integrity and commitment to the game speak volumes. We stand with you, and we’ll ensure justice prevails,” Mr. Naidu said in a post on X.

Recalling the 2020 Sydney test where Vihari played a crucial knock along with Ravichandran Ashwin to draw the match, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said on X, “A local YCP politician with no cricket background is more valuable than an Indian cricketer and Andhra Ranji Team Captain to our ACA. What a Shame”. He also sought to know from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy what the point was of organising sports tournaments like ‘Aadudam Andhra’ by spending crores of public money even as the State cricket association humiliates its team captain.

Meanwhile, ruling out allegations of partiality among the players, the ACA said it has launched an inquiry into the incident.