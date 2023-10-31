TDP-JSP Joint Coordination Committee meet in Visakhapatnam hails interim bail given to Naidu

October 31, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The leaders and activists, who participated in district-level coordination committee meeting of TDP and JSP, hailed the interim bail given to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development scam case, at the TDP office here on Tuesday.

They burst crackers and poured milk on a portrait of Mr. Naidu, and expressed the view that the former Chief Minister would come out unscathed in the cases, which they alleged were foisted on him by the ruling party.

Speaking to media persons after the coordination committee meeting, former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Naidu was arrested and jailed in a ‘cruel manner’ as the YSRCP leaders feared that if he was outside, it would mean a bleak future for the YSRCP. Describing Mr. Naidu as a man, who had influenced national politics, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the arrest was done out of political vendetta.

MLA and Coordination Committee Observer Nimmala Rama Naidu said that the people were celebrating the interim bail granted to the former Chief Minister, after he was lodged in the jail for 53 days. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were indulging in various scams and booking cases on the Opposition leaders to divert the attention of the people.

Former Minister and JSP Observer Padala Aruna predicted that the TDP-JSP combine would gain power in the 2024 elections. JSP PAC Member Kona Tata Rao thanked the people for waging struggles for the release of Mr. Naidu.

MLAs P.G.V.R. Naidu and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and Pappala Chalapathi Rao, former MLA and TDP South Constituency in charge Gandi Babji, TDP leaders, Pasarla Prasad and Buddha Nagajagadeeswara Rao, JSP leaders T. Sivasankar, Sudarapu Vijay Kumar and Pasupuleti Usha Kiran were among those who participated in the meeting.