TDP, JSP, CPI(M) leaders put under house arrest during CM’s visit to Vizag

October 16, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Several Telugu Desam Party (TDP), CPI(M) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) members were put under house arrest by the city police on Monday.

A JSP leader, Peethala Murthy Yadav, said that many TDP and JSP activists, including him, were taken into preventive custody without a proper reason. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party were afraid of the JSP and the TDP which exposed the ‘conspiracies and frauds’ of his party leaders in the city. This could be the reason for their arrests when the CM visited the city on Monday, he added.

“The CM arrived in Visakhapatnam by a special helicopter. He did not go on the road. Why did his government arrest us when he took the helicopter?’‘ Mr. Murthy Yadav asked.

CPI(M) leader P. Mani said she did not understand why she was put under house arrest by the police.