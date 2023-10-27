TDP, JSP corporators express doubts over GVMC’s spending

October 27, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporators from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) alleged large-scale corruption by the members of the standing committee of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). They alleged that crores of public money were being misused in the name of various works and projects by the standing committee members by putting the Mayor and Deputy Mayors at the forefront.

Addressing a press conference at the GVMC office, TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao and JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy referred to reports of the GVMC claiming to have spent nearly ₹1.50 crore on a summer coaching camp. “The YSRCP corporator from Gajuwaka has himself claimed that there are a number of irregularities,” the TDP and JSP corporators said.

When questions were raised over the issue, the Mayor said that she would order an inquiry, but there was no action in this regard, Mr. Srinivasa Rao and Mr. Murthy said. They also found fault with the corporation spending around ₹15 lakh for purchasing sports equipment, and demanded that the equipment be shown to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Murthy alleged that the GVMC earlier used to spend ₹230 to track each garbage transportation vehicle. Now, they have removed the contractor and have appointed a new one. Now, the GVMC is mulling to pay ₹650 for tracking of each vehicle.

The leaders also questioned the veracity of the corporation’s claims that it spent ₹26.17 lakh for immersion works during Ganesh Chaturthi and that it had deputed over 320 swimmers. They also expressed doubts over the civic body’s claims that it had spent ₹17 lakh to arrange drinking water for devotees during Sivaratri and an amount of ₹6 lakh during Chandanotsavam.

The leaders alleged that standing committee meetings are being organised only to squander public money. Some of the proposals are not being laid before the council meeting and are being tabled in the standing committee agenda, for fear of staunch opposition from TDP, JSP and Left parties, they alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.