TDP-JSP combine is trying to portray YSRCP in bad light, alleges Amarnath

December 13, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders, with the help of TDP-friendly media, are trying to spread lies in a bid to portray the YSRCP government in bad light.

At a media conference here on December 13 (Wednesday) evening, the Minister took strong exception to the release of a press note by JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar alleging that he was trying to spread lies.

“Mr. Manohar has brokered the alliance between the JSP and the TDP. It is an open secret that he is trying to sell the JSP to the TDP by acting as a mediator between TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan,” said Mr. Amarnath.

He condemned Mr. Manohar’s mudslinging on the government and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Andhra Pradesh has witnessed industrial development like never before in the last four and a half years. IT exports from the State have increased from ₹800 crore in 2018 to ₹1,800 crore in 2023. People will teach a lesson to the JSP-TDP combine for spreading falsehood,” he added.

