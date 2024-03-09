TDP, JSP, BJP leaders from Visakhapatnam welcome election alliance

March 09, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) from Visakhapatnam welcomed the alliance between the three parties to contest in the ensuing elections. They say that the alliance is the need of the hour and will be blessed by people.

Former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that the State had witnessed destructive administration in the last five years. The alliance is the need of the hour and it will make a clean sweep in the coming elections, he said.

On being asked his relationship with the TDP government during 2014-19, Mr Vishnu Kumar Raju said that it was extremely good.

“The then government under the leadership of Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu had graciously approved all of my requests for the Visakhapatnam North constituency. Because of Mr. Naidu’s positive response, the constituency had received 42 community halls and three Anna Canteens. But after YSRCP came to power, the community halls were converted as Sachivalayam centres and Anna canteens were closed,” he said.

Former MLA and TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the Centre’s help is always necessary to get projects to the State. He said that during the tenure between 2014 and 2019, the TDP was successful in getting ₹1.50 lakh crore for the State projects. But the YSRCP failed to bring funds. He also said that with the support of the BJP, the TDP will definitely protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from privatisation.

JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tatarao said that the JSP leaders completely welcome the decision. After coming to power, the TDP-JSP alliance definitely needs support from the Centre to complete pending projects in the State, he said. “We are very happy that our party president played a pivotal role in forming the alliance,” he said.