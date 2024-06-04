TDP-JSP-BJP alliance heading for a landslide victory in Visakhapatnam district

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Sribharat Mathukumili is set to win from the Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency with a thumping majority over his nearest rival and YSRCP nominee Jhansi Lakshmi Botcha in the counting of votes, polled in the general elections - 2024, at the AU College of Engineering here on Tuesday. Till about 6.30 p.m. NDA was clearly heading for a clean sweep of Visakhapatnam district, which is considered to be an important district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance leaders and cadres went into celebration mode early on, as the alliance candidates maintained a comfortable lead over their rival YSRCP candidates, right from the initial rounds, in the counting of votes.

The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates heading for a victory in Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency and the Assembly segments under it indicates that the voters, contrary to the claims of the YSRCP, were not enamoured by the welfare schemes, and wanted development of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sribharat was leading with 4,56,988 votes over his nearest YSRCP rival Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi (till 6.30 p.m.). P. Satya Reddy of Congress was trailing.

In Bheemunipatnam Assembly segment, Ganta Srinivasa Rao of TDP secured a huge lead of 47,992 at the end of 15th round over his nearest YSRCP rival and former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

In Gajuwaka Assembly segment, TDP nominee Palla Srinivasa Rao secured a huge margin of 66,285 over his nearest YSRCP rival Gudivada Amarnath, who held the portfolio of Industries and IT in the Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet, at the end of the 16th round of counting.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency, Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas of JSP registered a huge majority of 64,594 votes over his YSRCP rival Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, who was trailing with 64,594 votes at the end of the 17th round.

It came as a surprise for many as Mr. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, who defected from the YSRCP after he was denied the party ticket to contest from Visakhapatnam East, was allotted the Visakhapatnam South constituency ticket, against his wishes by the JSP. Some of the JSP cadre and leaders of the constituency raised a banner of revolt against him.

BJP candidate for Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency Vishnu Kumar Raju Penmetsa secured a lead of 46,104 votes over his nearest rival K.K. Raju of the YSRCP at the end of the 20th round.

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP Visakhapatnam West candidate P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu) secured a lead of 35,184 votes over Adari Anand Kumar of the YSRCP at the end of the 16th round of counting.

In Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu secured a majority of 70,695 over his YSRCP rival M.V.V. Satyanarayana at the end of the 21st round.

In Srungavarapukota Assembly segment, TDP candidate Kolla Lalitha Kumari of TDP secured a lead of 37,281 votes over her YSRCP rival Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.