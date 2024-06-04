GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

TDP-JSP-BJP alliance makes a clean sweep of Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency and all Assembly segments in it

TDP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Sribharat wins with a majority of over 5 lakh votes against his YSRCP rival Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:35 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
A TDP supporter celebrating the success of NDA in the elections in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

A TDP supporter celebrating the success of NDA in the elections in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) candidate M. Sribharat won from the Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency with a thumping majority of 5.04247 votes over his nearest rival and YSRCP nominee Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi in the counting of votes, polled in the general elections, at the AU College of Engineering here on Tuesday.

TDP supporters celebrate the victory of the NDA in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

TDP supporters celebrate the victory of the NDA in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

While Mr. Bharat polled 9,07,467 votes, Ms. Jhansi polled 4,03,220 votes.

The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance leaders and cadres went into the celebration mode early on, as the alliance candidates maintained a comfortable lead over their rival YSRCP candidates, right from the initial rounds, in the counting of votes.

Visakhapatnam MP-elect M. Sribharat.

Visakhapatnam MP-elect M. Sribharat. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates victory in Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency and the Assembly segments indicates that the voters, contrary to the claims of the ruling party, were not enamoured by the welfare schemes of the YSRCP government, and wanted development of the State.

Gajuwaka MLA-elect Palla Srinivasa Rao (left) showing victory symbol in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Gajuwaka MLA-elect Palla Srinivasa Rao (left) showing victory symbol in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

In Bheemunipatnam Assembly segment, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao of TDP defeated his nearest YSRCP rival and former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao with a margin of 92,401 votes.

In Gajuwaka Assembly segment, TDP nominee Palla Srinivasa Rao won over his nearest YSRCP rival Gudivada Amarnath, who held the portfolio of Industries and IT in the Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet, with a margin of 95,235 votes.

In Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas of JSP won over his YSRCP rival Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, with a majority of 64,594 votes

It came as a surprise for many as Mr. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas of JSP, who defected from the YSRCP after he was denied the party ticket to contest from Visakhapatnam East, was allotted the Visakhapatnam South constituency ticket, against his wishes by the JSP. Some of the JSP cadre and leaders of the constituency raised a banner of revolt against him.

BJP candidate for Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency Vishnu Kumar Raju Penmetsa won with a lead of 47,534 votes over his nearest rival K.K. Raju of the YSRCP.

TDP Visakhapatnam West candidate PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) won over Adari Anand Kumar of the YSRCP with a margin of 35,184 votes.

In Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu won with a majority of 70,877 votes over his YSRCP rival M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

In Srungavarapukota Assembly segment, TDP candidate Kolla Lalitha Kumari of TDP emerged victorious over her YSRCP rival Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao with a margin of 35,184 votes.

