TDP, JSP and yellow media are trying to defame YSRCP government, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

December 30, 2022

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that politics is not about deceiving people with false promises, but earning a place in their hearts by bringing about a change for the better in the lives of the poor and weaker sections.

Speaking after inagurating a plaque as a part of stone-laying ceremony for several development projects at Joginadhunipalem village in Anakapalli district on December 30 (Friday), the Chief Minister took pot-shots at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and ‘yellow media’ (TDP-friendly media).

“The TDP, JSP and their friendly media are picking holes even in the good work done by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. The sole aim of this unholy alliance is to make a person of their choice as the Chief Minister. Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan is acting as per the script and direction of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that the TDP government had given ₹39 lakh as pensions till October 2018, but the YSRCP government has spent ₹62.30 lakh for the purpose and the amount would be increased. “However, misleading reports are appearing in the yellow media,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Mr. Naidu had failed to do any good to the State in the latter’s 45-year political career including 14 years as Chief Minister. “ The TDP president has even failed to develop his own constituency (Kuppam). People remember only two things when they see Mr. Naidu—Vennu Potu (back stabbing) and mosalu (deceit). He cheated farmers and SHG women by reneging on his promise of loan waiver,” he said.

The Chief Minister also accused Mr. Naidu of mortgaging the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh for his ‘special package’, apart from reneging on his promise of providing free education from kindergarten to postgraduation.

Referring to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Mr. Naidu’s ‘datta putrudu’, who had a share in the spoils, had lost in both the Assembly segments where he had contested.