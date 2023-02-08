TDP, JSP and CPI(M) stage dharnas against ‘privatisation’ of Mudasarlova park in Visakhapatnam

February 08, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members and leaders from the opposition parties such as TDP, JSP and CPI (M) staged dharnas individually at different areas in the city, protesting against the proposed idea of handing over the entire Mudasarlova park to private parties under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

At Gandhi Statue near the GVMC, former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that handing over the park will open up floodgates and slowly all public parks will be privatised by the State Government.

“It is one among the oldest parks in the city and a favourite haunt for the common man, especially during the Karthik Masam picnic season. Privatisation will make it unaffordable to the common man,” he said.

JSP corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav, said that the issue was placed in the recent GVMC council meet and was passed, as the YSR Congress Party has a majority. But it was opposed vehemently by all political parties, as there is a hidden political agenda in it, he alleged.

About 283 acres of prime land in the middle of the city will be handed over to private parties, he alleged.

Mr. Yadav pointed out that already the GVMC has cleared the proposal to build a compound wall along the park and the reservoir at a cost of ₹9.19 crore and another ₹2 crore was sanctioned for a theme park. If GVMC is spending all the money, why hand it over to a private party, who would make tons of money by charging exorbitant rates from the common man just to give access, he said.

Mr. Murthy said that once the compound wall is built the private party will construct buildings and club houses inside the park, which will hurt the water sources to the reservoir. “It is an ecologically fragile zone and any construction may disrupt or hurt the perennial water sources and catchment areas to the reservoir,” he said.

Jaggu Naidu of the CPI(M) said that once the park goes into private hands, it will not be accessible to common man. “We demand that the GVMC continue to maintain the park under its fold,” he said.

Rushikonda Beach

Mr. Murthy Yadav also demanded that the proposal to hand over the Rushikonda Beach to a private body also be scrapped. Earlier, tenders were called for two times, but none had responded and again a fresh tender has been floated. Once privatised, the beach will be out of reach of the common man.

Hawkers zone

The TDP leaders also criticised the State Government and the district administration for proposing to remove the hawkers from various locations, including the Beach Road.

This is illegal as per the 2011 Street Vendors Act. If hawkers are to be removed then they should be financially compensated for the period of removal as their livelihood will be hit, said Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Citing an earlier incident, he said, “When IFR (International Fleet Reveiw) was organised by the Eastern Naval Command in the city during the TDP’s regime, we had identified all the hawkers who needed to be shifted out for a brief period and we had provided adequate financial assistance for that period,” he said.

According to him, the hawkers are being removed in view of the upcoming G-20 meet. The issue of removing hawkers comes every time whenever there is a high-profile event in the city and it needs to be addressed once for all by setting up a few permanent hawkers zones, under the GVMC limits in the city.