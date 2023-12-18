TDP-JSP alliance will resolve Panchagramalu issue soon after coming to power, promises Lokesh in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

December 18, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the TDP – Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance will resolve the ‘Panchagramalu’ issue involving thousands of families, as soon as it comes to power. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has kept G.O.s issued by the TDP government regarding the issue in abeyance, which has affected thousands of people.

He met the affected people of ‘Panchagramala’ land issue from Santhabayalu near Parawada, during ‘Yuva Galam’ in Anakapalli district, here on Sunday. He was accompanied by former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

He said that despite having lands, thousands of people are unable to use them for their needs due to this issue. He said that after during the TDP government, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had brought G.O. No. 229 to initiate steps to resolve the issue. However after the YSRCP government formed in the year 2019, it had gone to the courts to stop the G.O., he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that during his padayatra, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured the victims to resolve the issue within one month after coming to power. But he has failed to do it. The YSRCP government had wasted four years in the name of committees, he said, adding that after coming to power, the TDP will bring back G.O No. 229.

Gas leak victims

Meanwhile, victims of LG Polymers gas leak also met Lokesh at Venkatapuram village under Pendurthi constituency. Mr Lokesh said that after TDP-JSP alliance comes to power, he would ensure RO plants are set up in the village. He also said that health cards would be given to the villagers so that they get medicare.

On the 224th day of ‘Yuva Galam’, Mr. Lokesh has entered Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam district. Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao received Mr. Lokesh along with Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Kona Tata Rao. Mr. Lokesh was received by a large number of youth, women and other locals. Some of the youth have lined up along the road with ‘Save Steel Plant’ placards.

Earlier in the day, villagers of Sirasapalli and Venkatapuram in a memorandum complained about lack of civic amenities in their areas, especially poor condition of the roads.

Interacting with a few locals, Mr. Lokesh termed ‘Jagananna Bhooraksha as Bhoobaksha. He said that the scheme is meant only to illegally occupy the lands of the poor.

“This is a master plan designed to loot the vacant lands of the SCs, STs, BCs and other poorer sections of the society besides the government and endowment lands,” Mr. Lokesh remarked after visiting the survey stones laid at Totada in the Yelamanchili Assembly segment.

