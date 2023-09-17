TDP-JSP alliance is giving sleepless nights to YSR Congress Party leaders in Andhra Pradesh, says JSP corporator

September 17, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy has alleged that the alliance of JSP with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is giving sleepless nights to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders. He exuded confidence that the JSP-TDP alliance would win polls in 2024

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Murthy said that people are very eagerly waiting to defeat the YSRCP in the elections. The JSP corporator alleged that Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana has cheated Vizagites and grabbed not just prime lands, but also public parks and burial grounds for his construction activities. Asking Mr Satyanarayana to reveal his assets before becoming MP and now, the corporator also questioned whether he has spent any MPLADS funds for public welfare.

Mr. Murthy criticised IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath for commenting against JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan. He said that Mr. Amarnath has conducted more press meets in Circuit House rather than conducting review meetings to discuss about developing IT in Andhra Pradesh. He said that Mr Amarnath’s political future was at stake, as people of Anakapalli were no longer ready to believe him. He said that even Mr. Amarnath was aware of it and was asking ticket from Yelamanchali constituency.

JSP (In-charge) Chodavaram constituency P.V.S.N. Raju was present.

