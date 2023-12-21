TDP-JSP alliance has sent chill down the spine of YSRCP, says Naidu

December 21, 2023 03:36 am | Updated 03:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the joint manifesto of the TDP-Jana Sena Party alliance will be released at one of the two public meetings to be held in Amaravati and Tirupati. Describing the TDP-JSP alliance as ‘historic’, he said it is giving sleepless nights to the YSRCP leaders.

Obviously happy with the massive turnout of people for the public meeting, held at Polipalli in Vizianagaram district, to mark the conclusion of the Yuva Galam padayatra of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, on Wednesday evening, a beaming Mr. Naidu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had pressed the panic button on the formation of the alliance, which was evident on his plan to reshuffle around 80 sitting MLAs. It was not the MLA s but Mr. Jagan who should be shunted out of politics for his ‘destructive rule’, he told the huge gathering.

“During my 40 years in politics, I have never seen a Chief Minister like Mr. Jagan. Notwithstanding my long experience, I am unable to understand his character. If you vote for YSRCP, it will be a curse for the State,” he said. Alleging that the names of TDP and JSP sympathisers were being deleted from the voters’list, he called upon voters to be wary of it and keep checking their names in the electoral rolls.

Mr. Naidu said that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan was always keen on doing justice to the people. He spoke on the need for the alliance to keep YSRCP out of power and to save the people of the State from the autocratic rule and for development of the State. He commended Mr. Lokesh for undertaking the Yuva Galam padayatra to study the problems of the people. Saying that the concept of ‘padayatras’ was not new, he recalled how NTR had undertaken the Chaitanya Ratham Yatra.

However, it was for the first time that he was witnessing ‘danda yatra’ on ‘pada yatras’ in the State by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Police force was used to suppress the Yuva Galam padayatra and to send Yuva Galam volunteers to jail. Mr. Naidu recalled that he had laid the foundation for the Bhogapuram airport and it would have been completed by now, had the TDP been in power.

The Railway Zone had not been operationalised, the Vizag Metro project was not on track, industries were on the verge of closure, irrigation projects had not been completed and the development of North Andhra had suffered a setback under the YSRCP government rule, he alleged.