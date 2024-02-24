TDP-JSP alliance fields heavyweights to take on YSRCP candidates in Visakhapatnam

February 24, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) – Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance announced its candidates for six Assembly constituencies in the combined Visakhapatnam district. Except Anakapalli Assembly constituency, there were no major surprises in the list, as the alliance parties fielded experienced and senior leaders to take on the ruling YSRCP.

Sitting MLAs of Visakhapatnam East Assembly Constituency Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and West Assembly Constituency P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu) were retained as the candidates for coming elections in their constituencies. This is consecutively for the fourth time, both these leaders will be contesting from these two constituencies in Visakhapatnam. Followers of Mr. Ramakrishna Babu celebrated the announcement by distributing sweets at his camp office in MVP Colony.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu had contested from the Visakhapatnam East constituency from the TDP in 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections and won all the times. Similarly, Mr. Ganababu had also contested from West Assembly constituency in 2009, 2014 and 2019. Though he had lost during the 2009 elections while contesting from the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP), he had won in 2014 and 2019 elections as the TDP candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there were no major objections in the Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency, some TDP leaders from West Assembly constituency condemned the decision to allot ticket to Mr. Ganababu again. They alleged that Mr. Ganababu failed to question atrocities of the YSRCP in the last five years, but still he was chosen as the candidate.

Similarly, former Minister and politburo member of the TDP Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and mahila wing president V. Anitha were announced as candidates from Narsipatnam and Payakaraopeta Assembly constituencies.

The alliance had also announced former Minister and senior leader from North Andhra Konathala Ramakrishna as the JSP MLA candidate from Anakapalli constituency. This came as a surprise from many JSP and TDP leaders, as they expected an MP ticket for him. However, the announcement did not go well with the supporters and followers of the former Anakapalli TDP MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana.

After the announcement, several supporters rushed to his office and raised slogans ‘We want Govind’. However, the senior TDP leader, who was also disappointed, told his supporters that he would speak to the high command.

Meanwhile, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu during his recent ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ at Araku had announced S. Donnu Dora as his Araku AC candidate.

Suspense continues on the candidates for North, South, Gajuwaka, Bheemunipatnam, Pendurthi, Yelamanchali, Chodavaram, Madugula and Paderu. Senior leaders like Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu still await for the lists to be announced.

The TDP high command reportedly told Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao to contest from Cheepurupalli (Vizianagaram district). Though the senior leader has not yet made a decision, close supporters say that he is happy to be in Visakhapatnam. BJP leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju is conducting ‘Praja Poru’ in North constituency anticipating ticket. Two senior leaders from the TDP and the JSP are anticipating Pendurthi ticket.

Sources from the alliance parties said that seat-sharing and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision on the alliance may become problematic especially at Pendurthi, Yelamanchali, Bheemunipatnam and South constituencies. They expect the candidates to be finalised shortly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.