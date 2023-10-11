TDP, Jana Sena Party and CPI to form Joint Action Committee to take on YSR Congress

October 11, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and CPI took part in a meeting at the TDP office here on Wednesday. This was the first time, the party leaders took part in a joint meet after JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan announced the alliance with the TDP. The members expressed solidarity for a combined opposition front against the ruling party.

TDP (North) MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, East MLA V Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, MLC V. Chiranjeevi Rao, Political Affairs Committee (PAC) members of JSP P Siva Shankar and Kona Tata Rao, former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, CPI leader Pydiraju and others took part in the meeting.

After the meeting, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that an exclusive Joint Action Committee (JAC) is being formed and they would discuss the future course of action. He said that during the meeting, leaders of the TDP, JSP and CPI expressed their opinions.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the members of the three parties have also discussed about the issue of deletion of names from the voters’ lists and will chalk out an action plan. He said that the voters should be aware about the issue and check their votes in the wards.