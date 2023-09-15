HamberMenu
TDP-Jana Sena Party alliance will not affect chances of YSRCP in 2024 polls, says Visakhapatnam MP

‘YSR Congress Party will contest alone in the elections’

September 15, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana has said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan need not announce about his party’s alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), as everyone in the State are well aware it. He said that the alliance would not make any difference in the elections in 2024 and predicted that it is the YSRCP which would form government again in the State.

Addressing a press conference at his office here on Friday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the YSRCP is not at all bothere about the alliances of opposition parties adding that it would contest alone in the coming elections, since they have public support. He said that it is for the BJP leaders to decide whom the party would support.

Mr. Satyanarayana dared JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan or even TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to contest in Visakhapatnam East Assembly Constituency against him. He said Mr. Naidu was arrested as there is strong evidence against him and there was no political vendetta in it.

Eco-friendly festival

The MP appealed to the public to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi in an eco-friendly manner. He said that in order to promote eco-friendly Ganesh puja, he will be distributing around 90,000 Ganesh idols which are made with clay to households in the East Constituency.

