TDP-friendly media trying to project that Naidu is given relief in Skill Development Scam case, says IT Minister Amarnath

January 16, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has alleged that, contrary to what is being portrayed by the TDP-friendly media, former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has not got any relief from the court in the alleged Skill Development Scam.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday evening, Mr. Amarnath said the contention that Section 17 A was not applicable to Mr. Naidu was only a ‘procedural’ provision. Mr. Naidu, his party leaders and his lawyers were only claiming that Section 17 A, which came into force in 2018, was not applicable to this case as the Skill Development Scam had taken place in 2015. Mr. Naidu and his party leaders had never denied the involvement of the former Chief Minister in the Skill Development scam. During the arguments in the case, his lawyers had never said that Mr. Naidu was not involved in the misuse of ₹370 crore in the scam. They were only seeking quashing of the case against Mr. Naidu on the plea that procedural aspects were not followed and claiming that 17 A was not applicable in this case, he said.

The Minister said that both the Judges were unanimous in their decision that no procedural lapses had occurred in the remand of Mr. Naidu. He recalled that Mr. Naidu had raised the issue of procedural lapses in the ‘vote for note’ scam in the past. The Minister said that Mr. Naidu, who had spent 52 days in jail, was granted bail on health grounds.

Mr. Amarnath alleged that the TDP-friendly media was trying to mislead the people by trying to project as though the judgment came in Mr. Naidu’s favour. He said people were watching the developments and the day was not far off when they would teach him a lesson in the forthcoming general elections.

He also took a dig at the TDP leaders for ‘worrying’ about his (Mr. Amarnath) not being given the party ticket, so far, to contest the 2024 elections. He said that he would work for the YSRCP, even if he was not given the ticket.

Mr. Amarnath tried to play down Y.S. Sharmila being made the AP Congress Committee president saying it does not matter who becomes the president of a party, which was ‘non-existent’ in AP. He recalled that the Congress vote share in the last elections was a mere 0.4 %, which was less than NOTA (None of The Above). The ‘injustice’ done to AP by the Congress through bifurcation of the State was responsible for this. The Congress would not make any impact in the 2024 elections, he said.

