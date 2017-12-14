‘TDP failed to honour promise on jobs’

A maha dharna by YSRC Youth and Student wings have charged the TDP government with not keeping its promise of providing employment to youth. Led by the State presidents of the two wings, a rally was taken out from Ambedkar statue to the Gandhi statue where the dharna was held on Wednesday.

Addressing the dharna, YSR Youth wing State president Jakkampudi Raja said the 1.49 lakh vacant posts were not filled and there was also no recruitment to another 40,000 vacancies caused by subsequent retirements.

Though an investment of ₹15 lakh crore was claimed during the partnership summits in Visakhapatnam with employment to six lakh it remained an empty promise, he said. YSR Student Union president S. Salambabu said with the Chandrababu Naidu government caught in the “note- for-vote” scandal it kept mum on the Centre’s promise of special category status.

He accused BJP and TDP of letting down the people of Andhra Pradesh.