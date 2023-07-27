ADVERTISEMENT

TDP demands removal of open park at Siripuram Junction

July 27, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliament Incharge and Party District President Palla Srinivas demanded that GVMC should remove the open eatery cum park being constructed at Siripuram Junction. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that traffic problems are likely to arise with the project. 

On the other hand, Visakhapatnam South Assembly Segment Incharge Gandi Babji flagged off Maha Shakti Chaitanya Ratham at Purna Market as part of the state level programme. The party manifesto will be propagated through the vehicle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US