TDP demands removal of open park at Siripuram Junction

July 27, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Visakhapatnam

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliament Incharge and Party District President Palla Srinivas demanded that GVMC should remove the open eatery cum park being constructed at Siripuram Junction. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that traffic problems are likely to arise with the project.

On the other hand, Visakhapatnam South Assembly Segment Incharge Gandi Babji flagged off Maha Shakti Chaitanya Ratham at Purna Market as part of the state level programme. The party manifesto will be propagated through the vehicle.

