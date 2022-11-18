  1. EPaper
TDP demands appointment of a committee to probe alleged irregularities in land deal at Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam

November 18, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao pointing out the alleged irregularities in the layout at Kurmannpalem, at a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao pointing out the alleged irregularities in the layout at Kurmannpalem, at a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has demanded that the District Collector appoint a committee to probe into the alleged irregularities being committed by a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader in a housing layout being developed by him at Kurmannapalem.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the construction was taken up on a 10.57 acre site. The layout approval was obtained by the original landowners in the past. But now the developers had entered into an agreement with those who have no connection with the land, instead of the original landowners.

He said that the land in Survey no. 52/C was registered as a GVMC park in the past. He wondered as to how the same site could be allotted to the YSRCP leader. The Polavaram canal has to pass through the site, where construction was taken up, as per the Master Plan. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were indulging in land grabbing by keeping the officials in their grip.

MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, TDP State general secretary Md. Nazeer and Visakhapatnam district general secretary Pasarla Prasad were present.

