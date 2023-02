February 04, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Saturday announced that Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao is their party candidate for the MLC elections of North Andhra Graduate Constituency. Mr. Rao’s home town is Vepada Village of Anakapalli District.

The election will probably be held in the next few months.