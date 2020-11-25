TDP criticises Vijaya Sai over letter for closure of airport

‘YSRCP targeting buildings of Opposition leaders’

Former Home Minister N. Chinarajappa and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy have demanded that Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy come out with a statement on why he had written to the Minister of Civil Aviation seeking closure of Visakhapatnam Airport.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, they said that the buildings of Opposition leaders were being targeted by the ruling party. The constructions of TDP leaders of Sabbam Hari, Sri Harsha, GITAM institutions and Kasi were demolished so far. They alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has lost control over YSR Congress MLAs and MPs. They alleged that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy were handed over control of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts respectively.

While the TDP was demanding allotment of two cents to poor beneficiary, it was being projected as though the TDP leaders were opposing the allotment of house sites to the poor, they said. The TDP leaders alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was indulging in destruction instead of concentrating on welfare programmes.

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that in the name of making Visakhapatnam as Executive capital, the YSRCP leaders were indulging in land scams. A man, who was close to the Chief Minister and his mother Y.S. Vijayamma, was indulging in the scams, he said. He alleged that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy had written to the Civil Aviation Minister on closure of Visakhapatnam Airport to favour the GMR Group.

TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao demanded that the MP take back his letter seeking closure of the airport. MLC Buddha Naga Venkata Jagadish sought immediate handing over of the TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries.