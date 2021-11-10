TDP cries foul over fielding of YSRCP candidate in Ward 31

‘YSR Congress violated an understanding reached over bypoll’

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leaders alleged that YSR Congress Party has back-stabbed them by fielding a candidate from Ward no. 31 in the GVMC bypoll scheduled to be held on November 15. Vanapalli Ravi Kumar, the then TDP corporator from Ward no. 31, died in April, this year, of COVID a month later after he was elected and Dadi Surya Kumari the YSRCP corporator from Ward no. 61, died of a massive heart attack in March, just three days after she was elected.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, TDP Urban Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said, both the political parties had earlier decided not to field candidates in each other’s constituencies as a respect towards the elected representatives who had died and to facilitate victory of their members.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP in the last minute had fielded Bipin Kumar Jain from Ward no. 31.

The TDP leader alleged that Mr. Jain was initially a Congress candidate, but he was not given the ‘A’ form. So he was contesting as an independent, but in the last minute the YSRCP fielded him as its candidate, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

The TDP leaders alleged that the Returning Officer had affixed the list at 3.30 p.m. on Monday, wherein Mr. Jain was shown as an independent candidate.

Then again around 9.30 p.m., the list was changed and he was shown as the YSRCP candidate. This is against the election norms, they alleged. The TDP has officially filed a complaint against the Returning Officer to the State Election Commissioner and the District Collector

Vanapalli Gayatri Phani Kumari, wife of Ravi Kumar, had filed her nominations from Ward No. 31 on Friday and Konathala Sudha, daughter of Surya Kumari, had filed nominations from Ward 61.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that based on the assurances from the YSRCP, other parties except the JSP, didn’t file nominations from Ward no. 61.

“However, we have decided that we will not field our candidate in Ward 61,” he said.

The JSP has fielded its candidates from both the wards, as they have some issue in retaining their symbol ‘glass’, said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.