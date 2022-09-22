Andhra Pradesh: TDP, CPI express concern over ‘increasing crime rate’ in Vizag

CPI members staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday expressed concern over the rise in murders in the city in the last few months, and blamed the Police Department for ‘failing to control the rising crime rate’.

Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao accused the ruling YSRCP of encouraging a culture of rowdyism in the State which was now manifesting in an increased crime rate.

Alleging failure of the police department, he demanded that the city police form a special task force headed by a DCP-rank officer and take appropriate steps to control the crime rate.

He also expressed concern over the rise in drug consumption among the youth. He also alleged that the Police Department was not conducting drunken driving checks earnestly. Taking advantage of the lax police enforcement, many youth are driving rashly on roads under the influence of liquor, putting other motorists at risk, he alleged.

Members of CPI staged a protest at the Gandhi Statue near the GVMC building and raised slogans against the government over its ‘failure to control the rising crime rate’.

CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju said that the city had never seen such an alarming rise in the frequency of murders.