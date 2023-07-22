TDP corporators allege irregularities in GVMC council agenda proposals

July 22, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Corporators from the TDP have said that the council meeting scheduled on July 25 will be a stormy affair. They allege several irregularities right from the preparation of agenda proposals to their approvals.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Saturday, TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao and Deputy Floor leader G. Srinivasa Rao said that it was unfortunate that the corporation had included a proposal on the agenda seeking ₹10 crore for the maintenance of beach cleaning vehicles for a period of three years.

They also alleged irregularities in the bills of summer coaching camps, which were conducted recently. For the opening ceremony, the officials are seeking ₹9 lakh, and for the closing ceremony, they have charged ₹5 lakh. In fact, they have not spent even ₹2 lakh for both events, said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Citing another example, the corporator said for t-shirts procured for ₹90 or ₹100 on a bulk basis; the bills show that the corporation has spent ₹250.

“A committee should be constituted to investigate and ascertain facts on the actual amount spent during the summer coaching camps,” they demanded.

They also alleged that GVMC Indoor Sports Arena, which was constructed with smart city funds at MVP Colony, was privatised without even bringing it before the notice of the council members.

The TDP corporators also said that many proposals on the agenda are just ratification of those which were actually approved by the Mayor earlier. Instead of taking wise decisions for the betterment of citizens, the Mayor has been supporting the YSR Congress Party corporators every time, they alleged.