TDP continues protest against Naidu’s arrest in Visakhapatnam, dubs allegations as ‘baseless’

September 21, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Even as the ACB court’s verdict on CID’s custody petition of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case has been deferred to September 22 (Friday), the party leaders continued their protest in the city on September 21 (Thursday) in solidarity with the former Chief Minister.

Addressing the protesters at MVP Double Road, TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said that skill development training imparted to the students during the party’s tenure had helped them hone their skills and gave them a competitive edge in the job market.

The former Minister said that the skill development project was first launched in Gujarat during the tenure of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Naidu had sent a team of officials to study the project there before replicating it in Andhra Pradesh.

“Siemens had agreed to fund 90% of the project cost, and the State government share was only 10%. The equipment required for the training of students was purchased with that amount. The YSRCP leaders are levelling baseless allegations against Mr. Naidu in a bid to defame him,” said Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu.

TDP leaders Pattabhiram and Ommi Sanyasi Rao also took part in the protest.

At a separate protest at the TDP office at Ramnagar, differently-abled persons, owing allegiance to the TDP, raised slogans demanding the early release of Mr. Naidu. They raised slogans hailing the ‘visionary leadership’ of Mr. Naidu.

TDP general secretary Md. Nazeer spoke about the contribution of Mr. Naidu to promoting the brand image of undivided Andhra Pradesh across the globe.

He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were indulging in mudslinging against Mr. Naidu to settle political scores. “The protests will continue till the TDP national president is released from prison,” he said, adding that SCs, STs, BCs and minorities would unite to teach a lesson to the YSRCP government.

Meanwhile, TDP Legal Cell representatives led by its president K. Swamy offered special prayers at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta, seeking the early release of Mr. Naidu.

“Mr. Naidu was arrested by the police without proper evidence,” he said and expressed faith in the judiciary that Mr. Naidu would be released from prison soon.

TDP leaders Giridhar, Parthasarathy and Sobhan Babu, and Jana Sena Legal Cell general secretary Karanam Kalavathi, official representative Palaka Srirammurthy, Bosu Babu and B. Appala Reddy were among those who participated in the protest.