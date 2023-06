June 06, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A candlelight rally was organised by the TDP to condole the death of passengers who died in the triple train tragedy in Odisha, at the NTR Statue on Beach Road on Monday evening.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu demanded that a dependent from each of the bereaved families be given a job. He also sought that measures should be taken to prevent the recurrence of such accidents in future, and demanded an enquiry into the allegations of sabotage.