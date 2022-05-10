Andhra Pradesh: TDP condemns former Minister’s arrest, demands his immediate release

Political vendetta behind the move, says Palla Srinivasa Rao

The YSR Congress Party, after having destroyed several sectors in the State, has now turned its attention to the education sector, TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged on Tuesday, warning that the ruling party would pay a heavy price.

Reacting to the arrest of TDP veteran and former Minister P. Narayana, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that there was no clarity on what grounds the arrest was made, and alleged that political vendetta was the only motive behind the move.

Referring to the statements of a Minister earlier in the day, the TDP leader said that the Minister had said that the paper was leaked by some teachers and they were arrested. “Now, the police are saying that Mr. Narayana was responsible for the question paper leak,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, adding that the two versions were at odds.

“The arrest is meant to only divert public attention. Officials acting as agents of the ruling party will have to face the consequences,” he said.

“Narayana Educational Institutions, which are spread across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, apart from having branches in Delhi and Mumbai, have earned a reputation across the globe for producing good students,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Demanding the immediate release of Mr. Narayana, the TDP leader said that the struggle for his release would be taken to the people.