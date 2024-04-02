TDP chief Naidu fielding non-local candidates to undermine aspirations of North Andhra people, alleges former MLA Allu Bhanumathi

April 02, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA Allu Bhanumathi has alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has fielded non-local candidates in North Andhra to further his ‘real estate interests’ in Amaravati. Over the last several years, the former Chief Minister has been promoting members of his own caste in North Andhra, she alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a media conference along with YSRCP leader Yerra Raghu Raj here on Tuesday, Ms. Bhanumathi said that as part of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, the Visakhapatnam MP, Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment, and Etcherla Assembly segment tickets were given to the Kamma leaders from outside the region.

The party tickets were given to non-local candidates, whose spouses belong to Mr. Naidu’s own caste. They include: Araku MP candidate Kothapalli Geetha, whose husband belongs to the Kamma caste, Bheemili Assembly seat to Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who hails from Ongole, and his wife is a Kamma, the spouses of Rajam and Palasa Assembly segment candidates, belong to Kamma caste.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also alleged that when the TDP was in alliance with the BJP and the CPI in the past, candidates from the Kamma caste were given tickets by the alliance partners, at the behest of Mr. Naidu. They alleged that a systematic plan was being implemented to undermine the aspirations and interests of the people of North Andhra.

They said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had initiated measures to take the welfare schemes to the doorstep of the beneficiaries through the volunteers apart from implementing various projects like free housing projects, CBSE schools, medical colleges in North Andhra and a super speciality hospital at Palasa for the benefit of kidney patients.

Referring to the comments of Mr. Naidu that Mr. Jagan had taken a lot of debt, they wondered whether Mr. Naidu would stop all the welfare schemes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.