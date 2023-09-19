TDP chief cannot escape from the law, says Andhra Pradesh IT Minister

September 19, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Reiterating that there was no political vendetta in the arrest of Telugu Desam party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday said that Mr. Naidu cannot escape from the law.

Mr. Amarnath visited the Ganesh pandal which was set up at the YSRCP (North) Constituency Party office here on Tuesday. NREDCAP chairman K.K. Raju accompanied him.

Mr. Amarnath said that Mr. Naidu was arrested by the enforcement agencies as they had clear evidence against him. The IT Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu had not made any sacrificesfor the people but looted funds which were supposed to be used for the skill development for the youth of Andhra Pradesh. He found fault with TDP leaders taking up protests and agitations against the arrest.