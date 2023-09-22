ADVERTISEMENT

TDP chief arrested on trump-up charges, says Ram Mohan

September 22, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Recalling how ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan was jailed in a fake espionage case, TDP Srikakulam MP K. Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday in the Lok Sabha that a chain of such events were unfolding in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a release issued by the TDP, Mr. Ram Mohan said that corrupt persons were putting honest and sincere persons in jail. “Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has worked relentlessly for 45 years for the progress of Andhra Pradesh, but was jailed by a corrupt person such as Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Stating that Mr. Naidu has an ‘unblemished career’ and has been jailed on ‘trumped-up charges’, the TDP MP said that this was nothing but an obvious case of ‘regime, revenge and litigation’.

Thousands of people who have benefited from Mr. Naidu’s vision have come onto the roads not only in Andhra Pradesh, but also in Hyderabad and other parts of the country against the arrest of the former Chief Minister, he said.

Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu also appealed to the Lok Sabha members to condemn the ‘injustice’ meted out to the TDP national president.

