HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TDP chief arrested on trump-up charges, says Ram Mohan

September 22, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Recalling how ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan was jailed in a fake espionage case, TDP Srikakulam MP K. Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday in the Lok Sabha that a chain of such events were unfolding in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a release issued by the TDP, Mr. Ram Mohan said that corrupt persons were putting honest and sincere persons in jail. “Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has worked relentlessly for 45 years for the progress of Andhra Pradesh, but was jailed by a corrupt person such as Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Stating that Mr. Naidu has an ‘unblemished career’ and has been jailed on ‘trumped-up charges’, the TDP MP said that this was nothing but an obvious case of ‘regime, revenge and litigation’.

Thousands of people who have benefited from Mr. Naidu’s vision have come onto the roads not only in Andhra Pradesh, but also in Hyderabad and other parts of the country against the arrest of the former Chief Minister, he said.

Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu also appealed to the Lok Sabha members to condemn the ‘injustice’ meted out to the TDP national president.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.