ADVERTISEMENT

TDP candidates receive B-forms from Naidu

April 21, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from the district received B-forms from the party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those who received the forms include MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy for the Madugula Assembly constituency and Giddi Eswari for the Paderu Assembly constituency — putting an end to the speculation around who the candidates will be for these two respective constituencies.

It may be recalled that Pyla Prasad Rao and Venkata Ramesh Naidu were earlier announced as candidates from the two Assembly constituencies, and both have already filed their nomination papers.

Meanwhile, Ganta Srinivasa Rao from Bheemunipatnam, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu from East, P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) from West, Palla Srinivasa Rao from Gajuwaka also received the B-forms for Visakhapatnam district, while Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu from Narsipatnam and V. Anitha from Payakaraopeta received the forms for Anakapalli district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US