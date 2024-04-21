GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP candidates receive B-forms from Naidu

April 21, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from the district received B-forms from the party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli on Sunday.

Among those who received the forms include MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy for the Madugula Assembly constituency and Giddi Eswari for the Paderu Assembly constituency — putting an end to the speculation around who the candidates will be for these two respective constituencies.

It may be recalled that Pyla Prasad Rao and Venkata Ramesh Naidu were earlier announced as candidates from the two Assembly constituencies, and both have already filed their nomination papers.

Meanwhile, Ganta Srinivasa Rao from Bheemunipatnam, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu from East, P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) from West, Palla Srinivasa Rao from Gajuwaka also received the B-forms for Visakhapatnam district, while Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu from Narsipatnam and V. Anitha from Payakaraopeta received the forms for Anakapalli district.

