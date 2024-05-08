TDP Bheemunipatnam MLA candidate Ganta promises to solve ‘Panchagramala’ issue, develop IT sector and construct mega township in local manifesto

A permanent solution for the ‘Panchagramala’ land issue, development of mega township, bringing back the glory of Information Technology sector and tourism development projects were some of the key points of the Bheemunipatnam local manifesto, which was released by Bheemunipatnam MLA candidate from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Ganta Srinivasa Rao here on Wednesday. The manifesto was prepared after taking the opinion of local leaders of alliance partners and people of the constituency, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that they would develop a mega housing township on the lines of MVP Colony. He said that once the construction of Bhogapuram airport is completed, Bheemunipatnam will be the most happening place in the district. He said that keeping this in view, a mega housing township with three categories of flats will be developed.

He said that the long-pending Panchagramala land issue and Inam land issue pertaining to Bheemunipatnam constituency will be resolved at the earliest after the alliance forms the government. He said that during the 2014, when the TDP had formed the government, they conducted a Cabinet meeting in Visakhapatnam, where they had decided to resolve Panchagramala issue, but unfortunately a few legal hurdles surfaced.

The former Minister also said that Bheemunipatnam has huge a tourism potential with vast beach stretch, Buddhist sites and hillock areas, and steps will be taken to develop tourism. Beach resorts and water sport activities will be encouraged, he said.

In his local manifesto, Mr. Srinivas Rao also stressed the need for education and health. He said that steps will be taken to set up degree colleges at Tagarapuvalasa and Madhurwada, apart from junior colleges at Padmanabham and Anandapuram. A digital library will be set up at Bheemunipatnam to train the youth for competitive examinations, he said. He assured construction of a multispeciality hospital at Bheemunipatnam and upgrading Madhurwada urban health centre to 100 beds.

Apart from promising Bheemunipatnam to Bhogapuram six-lane beach front road, the former Minister also said that a flyover bridge will be constructed at Madhurwada to address traffic issues.

Mr. Srinivas Rao’s manifesto also included completion of Pandrangi bridge, mini jetty for fishermen, indoor stadiums in Padmanabham and Anandapuram, setting up of cold storages for the farmers, development of Chillapeta water tank, modern flower market at Anandapuram, rythu bazaar at Yendada and a few others.

TDP Constituency in-charge Korada Raja Babu was among those present.

