TDP bandh evokes poor response as police detain party leaders in Visakhapatnam

September 11, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The bandh call given by the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) in protest against the remand of its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged skill development corporation scam evoked poor response in the city with life going on as usual due to the detention of TDP leaders by the police on September 11 (Monday).

The police personnel kept a strict vigil at the bus stations and major junctions in the city to prevent the TDP cadre from disrupting the movement of RTC buses and private vehicles. Some educational institutions declared a holiday in advance, apparently anticipating trouble on the streets. The public and private transport services plied as usual.

TDP district president and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao was arrested at Gajuwaka for participating in a protest in violation of the prohibitory orders. The police imposed traffic restrictions at Kommadi Junction on the outskirts of the city to prevent the movement of protesters coming from neighbouring districts.

TDP leaders including K. Atchannaidu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Gandi Babji, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Duvvarapu Rama Rao and Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao were either placed under house arrest or taken into custody at different places in the city and district. These leaders were, however, allowed to meet Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Port Guest House and submit a memorandum to him.

The protest scheduled by the BJP OBC Morcha at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building was called off in view of the bandh calI given by the TDP. It was seen as a move by the BJP to distance itself from the bandh organised by the TDP.

Later in the evening, the TDP activists staged a candlelight protest at the party office at Ramnagar and raised slogans such as ‘We want justice’, ‘stop illegal arrests’. They demanded the release of Mr. Naidu.

Anakapalli SP K.V. Muralikrishna issued orders imposing Section 30 of the Police Act in the district.

Left parties extend support

Meanwhile, the CPI extended support to the bandh call given by the TDP. CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju alleged that the YSRCP government was trampling the democracy with its autocratic rule and failing to follow the ‘law of the land’. He also alleged that the Police Department, which was supposed to protect the people, was acting on the directions of the ruling party. He demanded release of the arrested TDP leaders.

The CPI(M) district committee condemned the detention and arrest of the TDP leaders who staged protests in the city on Monday. CPI(M) district president M. Jaggunaidu alleged that the YSRCP government was trampling democratic rights of the people.