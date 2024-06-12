TDP and Jana Sena Party activists turn euphoric as Naidu and Pawan Kalyan take oath

Hundreds of supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed the oath-taking ceremony of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister at various places in the city, during the live screening arranged by the district administration here on Wednesday.

Officials from several government departments and supporters from the East Assembly constituency, especially a large number of youth and women, thronged VMRDA Children’s Arena at Siripuram, where live screening was arranged. Several youth attended the programme wearing yellow T-shirts supporting the TDP and some with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s T-shirts. Some of them showered flowers and gave ‘harathi’, while Mr. Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister and JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan took oath as the Minister. People took video grabs of Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan kalyan taking oaths and shared widely on the social media. Especially, the oath-taking ceremony of Mr. Pawan Kalyan has gone viral on the social media with a hashtag ‘Konidela Pawan Kalyan ane Nenu’. Many of supporters said that that this was the result of his hardwork in the last 10 years.

Scores of women supporters from various colonies in the West Assembly constituency saw the oath-taking ceremony at Narasimha Theatre in Kancharapalem, where it was screened live. People clapped, whistled and showered flowers when Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan took oath. In Pendurthi, Bheemunipatnam and North Constituencies, the screening was organised in community halls. Cultural programmes were arranged by supporters at several venues.

Staff of Andhra University and several supporters of the alliance celebrated the oath-taking ceremony of Mr. Naidu at the Andhra University campus. Former AU Registrar V. Umamaheswara Rao attended the celebrations and cut cake.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna and officials from administration viewed the oath-taking ceremony at the Collectorate.

TDP supporters and leaders celebrated the day by offering special prayers at several temples in the city and breaking coconuts.

Social media was flooded with memes and posts as wishes poured in for Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan. Several moments like actor-turned-politician and Hindupur MLA-elect N. Balakrishna greeting his sister Nara Bhuvaneswari (wife of Mr. Naidu), friendly chat between Nara Brahmani and actor Ramcharan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving an emotional hug to Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan and he meeting Chiranjeevi and Rajnikanth were widely shared on the social media.