TDP alleges ₹1,000 crore land scam by YSRCP leaders at Madhurawada 

TDP said it has documentary evidence to prove the charges and demanded a CBI probe into the issue

A senior leader of the TDP and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy on November 6 alleged that a ₹1,000 crore land scam is taking place in Survey no. 336 of Madhurawada in the city at the behest of the family members of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a media conference along with TDP Parliament district secretary Palla Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu on Sunday, Mr. Murthy said that the TDP has documentary evidence to prove the charges and demanded a CBI probe into the issue. The issue pertaining to this land was on since 2003. The 50-acre land was supposed to have been handed over to Ramesh Kumar Banguri of Radiant Developers, after he had paid ₹93 crore on the directions of the court as part of arbitration, in 2019.

In the meantime, the election code came into force and the registration could not be done. Mr. Murthy alleged that the YSR Congress Party leader and MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy had forced Mr. Ramesh Kumar Banguri to enter into an MoU with regard to the development of the land in S. no. 336 of Madhurawada. He also alleged that Mr. Banguri was forced to agree to a 70:30 share in the profits from the sale of villas, according to which the land owner (Mr. Banguri) would get 30%, while the developer (Mr. Prabhakar Reddy) would get 70%.

The agreement was to build villas on 32 acres. The TDP leader alleged that Mr. Prabhakar Reddy would make ₹1,000 crore profit, based on the property value at Madhurawada. He also alleged that advertisements, for the sale of villas in the said land, was issued in the name of Capital Luxx, which he alleged, was not a stakeholder in the project. He appealed to prospective buyers not to invest their money in the project and be deceived.

He appealed to Rajya Sabha Member and BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao to take the scam to the notice of the Prime Minister and seek a CBI probe into it.